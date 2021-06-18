Delano police chief to continue mental health work after retirement

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano's police chief is vowing to continue his work promoting mental health support for police officers even after he retires next month.

Speaking at the Community Law Enforcement Liason Board meeting Thursday night Chief Robert Nevarez says that it's important for officers to reach out if they need help.

"I started down this path 20 something years ago and back then it was a lot tougher topic. In fact, I was mocked pretty regularly back when I first started down this road to remove the stigma from officers who've reached out for help, but I recognized having lost a friend to suicide and a dispatcher to suicide that this had to be addressed."

Chief Nevarez has been in law enforcement for 35 years, the last three of that serving as the chief of police in Delano.