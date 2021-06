DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is actively recruiting for its explorer program. The program consists of children and young adults ages 8 to 24 years old.

Explorers receive training and are able to ride with officers on patrol assisting in missing person searches, special events, traffic control, and more. There are a number of qualifications you must meet before you apply.

If you're interested visit their Facebook page.