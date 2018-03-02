Delano Police Department reassures community they are not assisting ICE in operations

DELANO, Calif. - The Delano Police Department took to Facebook Thursday night to reassure the community they are not assisting ICE with current operations across the state of California.

In the post, Interim Chief of Police Jerry Nicholson says the department and its officers are not assisting ICE in their operations and ICE agents are not using Delano Police vehicles nor police uniforms.

Nicholson goes on to say Delano Police officers will continue to serve the community regardless of a person's immigration status.

The Interim Chief of Police encourages people to continue to come forward and report crimes without fear, saying the department does not arrest based on someone's status.