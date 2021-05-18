Delano Police Raise Money For Kids

The Delano Police Officers Association raised $8,500 last month in honor of Autism Awareness. The department donated the money to the Delano Elementary Union School District's Special Education Department.

Funds were raised through the sale of special, limited time patches designed in honor of Autism Awareness Month. The goal of the patches were to raise awareness and spark conversation among the community.

A group of police officers presented the check today. DEUSD says the money will go toward funding field trips for students.