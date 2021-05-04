Delano Police search for suspect who struck officer, firefighter with car

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — This all started last Thursday in Delano where police found 32-year-old Dustin Drennen passed out near his car in a Walmart parking lot.

Surveillance footage from the area shows police and a firefighter go up to the car in an attempt to wake him up. Drennan reportedly woke up, jumped into his car, and threw it in reverse as he tried to get away.

During that time he hit a police officer and a firefighter. The firefighter tried to hold on to the car and was pulled through the parking lot.

Police say Drennan got away and started driving north on Highway 99.