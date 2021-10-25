Delano to swear in new police chief

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Delano will swear in a new chief of police Monday morning.

Former Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tyson Davis will take over after former chief Robert Navarez retired over the summer.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Monday

Some residents say they aren't happy with the decision to hire Davis and want to stop the swearing in ceremony.

They say the hiring process wasn't transparent and deputy Davis was not one of the top candidates identified by interview panels.

They also have issues with Davis' previous employment with the Sheriff's Department and his work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The department has yet to comment on the allegations.