Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Delano to swear in new police chief

items.[0].image.alt
Delano Police Department/Twitter
Delano Police Department patrol car
Delano Police Department
Posted at 7:04 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 10:04:00-04

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Delano will swear in a new chief of police Monday morning.

Former Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tyson Davis will take over after former chief Robert Navarez retired over the summer.

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. Monday

Some residents say they aren't happy with the decision to hire Davis and want to stop the swearing in ceremony.

They say the hiring process wasn't transparent and deputy Davis was not one of the top candidates identified by interview panels.

They also have issues with Davis' previous employment with the Sheriff's Department and his work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The department has yet to comment on the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Spooktacular Costume Contest

Enter to Win Free Pizza!