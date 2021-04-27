Delores Huerta talks about Congressional seat loss

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time in California's history, the state is losing a congressional seat. The Census Bureau population data was released to determine the share of the nation's 435 house seats.

California remains the most populous by far with more than 39-million people but it is growing more slowly than other states and will see its House delegation drop from 53 to 52.

California’s population grew by about two point three million since the 2010 census but has been nearly flat since 2017.

23ABC spoke with Dolores Huerta about the congressional seat loss and she shared her opinions on the issue.

"I'm not surprised that we are losing a congressional seat. I don't know if these are the final numbers or not but we know that we are still going to keep working very, very hard to make sure that our people that need to be represented do get the representation they deserve."

She also said that this year's census data was hard to collect due to fear in some families about the data. She said it came from the White House because families are mixed with different citizenship types.