Department of Education wants to use cannabis tax for youth drug prevention programs

The California Department of Education is working to offer resources geared toward preventing those under 21 years old from using marijuana now that the recreational use of it is legal.

Proposition 64 not only legalizes the recreational use of cannabis for adults 21 and older but also creates a tax on it. The CDE wants to use some of that tax money toward programs that will promote health, education and drug prevention.

“This is an excellent time to remind parents, students, educators, administrators, and the public about the detrimental effects of marijuana, especially to the developing brains of children,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson said.

Torlakson added that the new CDE web page provides information to assist students, parents, educators, and local education agencies in the prevention and intervention of cannabis use.

Proposition 64 does not change regulations pertaining to the use of marijuana in children in grade school. CDE prohibits the use, possession, possession for sale and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

In order to prevent influencing those under 21 to use marijuana, Proposition 64 does not allow ads to be aimed at children and any advertisements for it must be within 1,000 feet of a school, day care center, or youth center.

It also prohibits anyone under 21 from working for a marijuana business or being on the premises of one at any time.