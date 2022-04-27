Department of Justice arrests six people in drug trafficking in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United States Department of Justice reported six people were arrested in Kern County after a year-long investigation into drug trafficking.

According to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, the investigation was into a Bakersfield-based drug trafficking organization that gave out meth and heroin.

Those charged in the federal complaint are Jorge Calderon-Campos (41), Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval (45), and Johnathan Benjamin Torres (30) who are citizens of Mexico residing in Bakersfield. Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez (66) of Bakersfield, Alberto Gomez-Santiago (36) and Mark Garcia (22) of Arvin.

According to court documents, Campos was distributing meth and heroin that he imported from Mexico in Bakersfield.

During the months of March 2021 and February 2022, law enforcement intercepted and found 85 pounds of meth and 1 kilogram of heroin that Campos and his partners allegedly were planning to distribute.

“We are committed to disrupting transnational criminal networks that flood our communities with dangerous drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Talbert. “Those who distribute large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and other illegal drugs in our communities will be held accountable.”

“The successful outcome of this yearlong investigation further highlights the importance of sustained cooperation between local, state and federal law enforcement,” said HSI San Francisco/NorCal Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.

“Through this multiagency effort, we were able to disrupt transnational criminal activity responsible for importing and distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin into our communities. We especially thank our agents, the men and women of our federal and local partners as well as the prosecutorial efforts by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.”

“DEA and our law enforcement partners will be relentless in the pursuit of criminal networks that set-up shop in our communities and push poison into our neighborhoods,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon.

If convicted, they could be faced with a minimum of ten years in prison to life in prison, and a $10 million fine.