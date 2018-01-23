Deputy shoots Pitbull that was attacking a man on Valencia Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Kern County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a 3-year-old Pitbull that broke loose and was attacking a man on Thursday.

At around 3:30 p.m. deputies were following up on an investigation on Valencia Drive when the dog broke loose from a side yard of a home in the area.

The dog attacked the man, biting him on his arm and leg. The deputy tried using his taser to stop the dog but it had no effect on the dog and it continued attacking the man, KCSO said.

The deputy then fired one shot from his firearm on the dog and it was immobilized.

The man was transported by Hall's Ambulance to Kern Medical for his injuries and is in stable condition.