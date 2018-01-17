Derek Carr announces he's creating a 7 on 7 team; tryouts in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Derek Carr announced on his Instagram account that he will be starting a 7 on 7 team and posted the try-out dates.
He also wrote that those who make it will not pay for one single thing.
Tryouts are open for those in 9th through 11th grade and will be held at BCHS on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.
We have the best coaches in the area ready to teach the game the right way, work hard, have fun, and win! If selected by the coaches to participate... it is all FREE! You don’t pay when you make it. You don’t pay for the Nike Dri-Fits, shorts, cleats, and gloves. It’s all free! My goal is to put together a team that, if selected by the coaches, kids can join for free, have the best coaching, receive all new DC4 Nike gear, and have fun playing football!