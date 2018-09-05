DHF pushes for stricter KHSD immigration policies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The Kern High School District immigration policy was up for a vote Tuesday night, but put on hold after concerns from the community that the policy didn’t offer enough protection to immigrant or perceived to be immigrant students.

Last year, assembly bill 699 was signed into law, requiring schools to protect students who are immigrants or perceived to be immigrants. Earlier this year, California's attorney general issued guidelines on protections and required districts to put their own policies into place by July 1st.

“This is a district that has a lot of immigrant children a lot of undocumented children in this area so I would say that they policies we adopt in Kern County might be different than the policies that they adopt in Beverly Hills. We have a whole different kind of population here, we need those policies to be as strong as they possibly can," said Dolores Huerta.

The board decided they are going to take an additional month to hear out the community’s concerns and possibly amend the policy.