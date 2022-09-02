Dignity Health and Health Net offer free breast cancer screenings in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dignity Health and Health Net are partnering up to provide free mammograms to women who have not been able to get a mammogram due to a lack of health insurance. The screenings are scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Ramon Garza Elementary School. The school is located at 2901 Center Street in Bakersfield.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women, and is the second leading cause of death for women in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, annual mammograms for women over 40 help doctors detect abnormalities and changes in breast tissue before symptoms occur. Early detection and treatment can be lifesaving.

To qualify for a free screening, a woman must be over the age of 40, uninsured, and not have undergone a mammogram in more than 12 months.

People who are interested in a breast health screening can call or text the Dignity Health Community Wellness Program at 323-3238 to make an appointment. Mammograms will be available by appointment only and space is limited.