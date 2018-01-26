Dignity Health partners with local schools for the Great Kindness Challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Dignity Health Bakersfield is partnering with some local schools for the Great Kindness Challenge.

The challenge takes place every year between Jan. 22nd and Jan 26th and aims to create a culture of kindness in schools worldwide.

For the fifth year in a row, Dignity Health Bakersfield is serving as the sponsor of the Great Kindness Challenge.

During the week, staff at Dignity Health Bakersfield will be completing 50 acts of kindness within the hospital, community, and more.

Dignity Health Bakersfield will also be partnering with Leo B. Hart Elementary, Hort Elementary, McKinley Elementary, William B. Minat Elementary, and Centennial High School. Students at the schools will be performing acts of kindness to continue spreading the message.

Below is a list of activities students will be engaging in during the week of the Great Kindness Challenge.

Tuesday, Jan. 23rd - 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

"Letter of Encouragement" - Students will create encouraging letters that will then be distributed to cancer patients being treated at CBCC.

Friday, Jan. 26th - 11:05 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.

William B. Bimat student council will deliver letters to the CBCC Infusion Center

Friday, Jan. 26th - 11:05 a.m. to 12:40 p.m.