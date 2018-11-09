Disney on Ice this weekend

Kelly Broderick
11:00 AM, May 22, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif - Mickey Mouse and all of his friends are putting on a show in downtown Bakersfield this year. 

Kern County residents can buy tickets to see Disney on Ice today. 

The shows will be at the Rabobank arena from November 8 to November 11.

Tickets start at $12.00 and show times vary.  

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top