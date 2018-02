On Thursday, Feb. 8th the District Attorney announced charges filed against a former Tehachapi Public District Board Member accused of stealing public funds.

Richard E. Williford was charged with 18 felony counts of unlawful appropriation of public funds, and six felony counts of entering into contracts with Mountain Meadows Community Services District, according to the District Attorney office.

An arraignment date has not yet been set, according to the District Attorney's office.