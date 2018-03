BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The premiere of "DOLORES," the documentary about the life and work of Dolores Huerta, premieres Tuesday, March 27 on PBS.

The film shows Dolores's tireless and lifelong commitment to social justice. It depicts her life from her childhood in Stockton to her time with the United Farm Workers to her work as President and Founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

You will find interviews with Gloria Steinem, Luis Valdez, Angela Davis, her children and more.

"DOLORES" 9 p.m. PST on PBS. Check your local listings.