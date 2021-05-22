Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Dodgers set to reopen at full capacity

All fans allowed back on June 15
items.[0].image.alt
AP Graphics
Dodger Stadium
Posted at 6:21 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 21:21:15-04

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers fans rejoice! The team says it will welcome back all spectators next month on June 15.

This comes on the same day Governor Gavin Newsom is set to fully reopen the state's economy and lift the mask mandate.

Until then, the Dodgers say some COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place during games and events.

Those include capacity limits and fully-vaccinated only sections.

Tickets for full-capacity games scheduled for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran