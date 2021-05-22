Dodgers set to reopen at full capacity

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers fans rejoice! The team says it will welcome back all spectators next month on June 15.

This comes on the same day Governor Gavin Newsom is set to fully reopen the state's economy and lift the mask mandate.

Until then, the Dodgers say some COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place during games and events.

Those include capacity limits and fully-vaccinated only sections.

Tickets for full-capacity games scheduled for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on May 27 at 4 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.