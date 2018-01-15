Dog rescued from the side of a cliff in San Francisco

Haze
A dog was rescued from a the side of a cliff in San Francisco. ABC7 News reported that the dog was trapped and a harness had to be used to complete the rescue.
The video shows rescue crews celebrating the moment when they finally were able to bring the dog up to safety.
The community is invited to Martin Luther King Skate Day at Rollerama West from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, January 15.
Several groups around Kern County are hosting events Monday, January 15 to remember the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.