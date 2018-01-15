Dog rescued from the side of a cliff in San Francisco

Johana Restrepo
3:22 PM, Jan 15, 2018
1 hour ago

A dog was rescued from a the side of a cliff in San Francisco.  ABC7 News reported that the dog was trapped and a harness had to be used to complete the rescue.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A dog was rescued from the side of a cliff in San Francisco. 

ABC7 News reported that the dog was trapped and a harness had to be used to complete the rescue.

The video shows rescue crews celebrating the moment when they finally were able to bring the dog up to safety.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top