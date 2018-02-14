Downtown Business Association to celebrate 64th anniversary with "State of the Downtown" Breakfast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Downtown Business Associate is set to celebrate its 64th anniversary this week.

The State of Downtown Business and Installation of board is happening this Thursday, February 15th at 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Marriott Hotel, 801 Truxtun Ave.

Mayor Karen Goh will be installing the new 2018 DBA Board: Gilbert LaRoque, DBA Chairman; Melanie Farmer, DBA President/CEO: Loretta Leon, Vice-Chairman; Andy Barkate, Treasurer; Erika Avalos, Secretary. Jerry Baranowski, Jerry's; Kevin Bartl, Bakersfield Condors; Bob Bell, The Westchester; Nora Dominguez, University of LaVerne, Chris Hall, Kern county Superintendent of Schools; Jenifer Johnson, Padre Hotel; Anita Maxey, PG&E; Rosco Rolnick, Guarantee Shoe Center; Chad Rhodes, Fallgatter Rhodes Insurance; Kenyon Sills, Kenyon Enterprises and Kiyoshi Tomono, Adventist Health.

City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who represents the downtown area, will be presenting the awards for 2017.

The event will feature information about how the DBA and Downtown Business Development Corporation are currently building the team in creating a Safe, Secure and Welcoming area for the City Center.

Kristin Lowell, President of Kristin Lowell Inc. public finance solutions will be a guest speaker.

Register on line at bakersfielddba.com until noon Feb. 14th. After that tickets may be purchased at the door.

It is $60 for DBA members and $65 non-members.

You can reach the DBA office by calling 661 325-5892 for more information.