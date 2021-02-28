Several arrests made in unlawful assembly incident at Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Several people were arrested after a large crowd gathered in front of the Kern Medical Center's emergency room in East Bakersfield Saturday night.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, the crowd gathered at about 9:18 p.m., following a shooting at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park several minutes prior, which injured at least 3 people.

BPD confirmed units observed numerous people in the crowd fighting with one another. Officers declared an unlawful assembly "due to the ongoing fighting, reports of weapons, and obstruction of the hospital entrance," a BPD press release stated.

Some individuals physically and verbally resisted officers' attempts to disperse the crowd, prompting the Kern County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol to assist.

The three agencies eventually got people to leave, but three people were arrested for "failure to disperse and for willfully resisting, obstructing or delaying law enforcement officers in their duties," the release stated.

According to BPD, their investigation led to the arrest of Clifford Givan, for his involvement in the shooting at MLK Park.

Officers charged Givan for gang participation and firearms-related violations.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.