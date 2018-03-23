Drawing for Mega Millions tonight, jackpot up to $421 million

Natalie Tarangioli
1:30 PM, Mar 23, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're feeling lucky, you'll want to grab a lottery ticket before tonight for a chance to win millions.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $421 million. The drawing is at 8 p.m. California time. 

The winning numbers for the drawing on March 20 were 4, 38, 51, 64, 70 and 9.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News