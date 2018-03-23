Drawing for Mega Millions tonight, jackpot up to $421 million

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're feeling lucky, you'll want to grab a lottery ticket before tonight for a chance to win millions.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $421 million. The drawing is at 8 p.m. California time.
The winning numbers for the drawing on March 20 were 4, 38, 51, 64, 70 and 9.
A jacked-knife big-rig near Keene along WB Highway 58 is causing traffic to back up.
UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): The big rig that overturned this morning has been cleared. Lanes have also been cleared.
There are multiple road issues around Kern County due to weather.