‘Dress for Success’ provides vital resources for women to succeed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As we continue our celebration of Women’s History Month, we highlight the social, economic, and cultural achievements of women.

When women have access to adequate tools and resources it helps them advance and overcome challenges both inside and outside of the workplace.

That is why ‘Dress for Success’ is providing vital resources for women here in Kern County to succeed.

“Back in 2017, I considered myself to have success in life and such and I ended up at rock bottom.”

It was a rough period of time for Eloina Mack, she said that at the time, she was pregnant, had relationships issues, and was on welfare.

She felt as if she was starting all over again in her life, and then came some help from Dress for Success.

“I wanted to do something. I was just eager to do more with myself and I was going through the welfare to work program and they referred me to Dress for Success.”

Elaine McNearny, Executive Director of Dress for Success in Bakersfield, said that first impressions within the workplace are vital.

Step one towards overcoming that barrier is for every woman to present themselves as being dressed and ready to work.

“If you go to an interview looking like you’re ready for work, and you look like everybody else in the office, then you have a better chance of getting in the door.”

She also said, her campaign called “Your Hour, Her Power” can build back the confidence of women who are coming their way.

“We help with resumes; we help with interviews. We have computers for them to look for jobs, because a lot of women are living just at or below the federal poverty level and don’t have computers in their home and don’t have internet in their home.”

McNearny adds that Dress for Success has a variety of clothing options for women in need. Including for the medical field, and accessories like purses and jewelry.

As for Mack, she told 23ABC that the organization allowed her to build a new foundation in her life and helped her turn a victim mentality into that of victory.

“My life is really amazing. Dress for Success, they did so much for me. Shoes, a really nice suit, clothes that I didn’t even know that I would look so nice in, and that I could be prepared for an interview. It was really amazing, and it felt so good.”

McNearny adds that every day is a new opportunity to begin again and make your mark on this world. With the ‘Your Hour, Her Power’ campaign, they are asking for donations of one hour of your pay or more to help support these women in need.