Drugs destined for Bakersfield intercepted in London

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to documents obtained by 23ABC, investigators from Gatwick Joint Border Intelligence Unit at the Gatwick International Airport in London intercepted and seized a parcel "destined for Bakersfield, California" on October 23.

After contacting KCSO, the package was found to contain a kilogram of ketamine, a schedule III drug which was sent from someone in South Africa. The package invoice stated the contents as two kilograms of "Cream Herbal Product" with a total price of about $50.

Investigators with KCSO High Intensity Drug Trafficking AreaTask Force are involved in the investigation after the container showed the address to someone on Washington Avenue.

Deputies searched the residence and found two glass methamphetamine smoking pipes, 2.7 grams of suspected meth, and a delivered parcel containing suspected ketamine ​​​​​​.

This case is still under investigation.