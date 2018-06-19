East LA driver arrested for driving with 1,000 pounds of fireworks in trunk

1:22 PM, Jun 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) - CITY TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --

A driver is in custody after authorities discovered more than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks inside a vehicle on the 10 Freeway near City Terrace Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol and L.A. County Fire responded to a car parked on the right shoulder of the westbound 10 Freeway at Campus road, per fire officials.

The driver was arrested for fireworks possession before fire officials transported the seized cache.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News