Easter Blast drive-thru taking place at Stay Focused Ministries Friday

Event is free and open to families
Posted at 9:24 AM, Mar 30, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While the pandemic won't keep the Easter Bunny away kids can grab an Easter basket in town on Friday. Stay Focused Ministries is bringing back their Easter Celebration after having to cancel it last year.

Kids will be able to get an easter basket and families can get a food basket.

The event is free and open to families throughout the community. The Easter baskets and food will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

This drive-thru event will be on Friday at 1225 California Avenue at the Stay Focused office from noon to 2 p.m.

