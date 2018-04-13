Eight BPD officers suffer smoke inhalation, man charged with arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eight Bakersfield Police Department officers suffered smoke inhalation and one man has been charged with arson after an apartment fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 3535 South H St. after receiving reports of a man who was threatening to set himself on fire. When police arrived they found Bakersfield fire crews already on scene attending to a car fire in the parking lot that ended up being related to the apartment fire.

29-year-old Brian Moore was located in the back bedroom of the apartment as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Of the eight officers who suffered smoke inhalation, six of them were treated by medical personnel at the scene and were allowed to go back on-duty. The two remaining officers were sent to receive further medical treatment for minor injuries.

Moore was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was subsequently charged with arson and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Eleven people were evacuated from their residences, however, they were allowed to return as soon as the Bakersfield Fire Department deemed the area safe.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.