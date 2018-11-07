Election will break record for number of women in House

10:45 PM, Nov 6, 2018

Fog surrounds the U.S. Capitol building on Election Day, November 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. 

WASHINGTON (AP) - Election will break record for number of women in US House; biggest gains are among Democrats.

