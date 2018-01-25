Eleventh annual SpraySafe event happening on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Farm Bureau is hosting the eleventh annual SpraySafe event on Jan. 26 at the Fairgrounds to continue working toward diminishing pesticide spray drift incidents.

Farmers, pest control advisors and applicators who want to learn more about pesticide spraying safety are invited to the conference happening from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will also be a Trade Show from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The SpraySafe program was created by a group of Kern County farmers to reduce spray drift and enhance worker safety and public health.

The event will have presentations in English and Spanish.