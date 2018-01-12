Emergency crews rescue three kayakers from the Kern River Canyon, one person in critical condition

Partly Cloudy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office emergency crews responded to reports of a drowning in the Kern River Canyon approximately half a mile inside the western end of the canyon.
The call came out just before 2:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Fire Department said three kayakers, two man and a woman, were rescued. Two of which are headed to the hospital. Officials said one person is in critical condition.
BFD said a person did CPR on the patient for about 45 minutes before crews could get across the river to them.
Officials from KCSO, BFD, and the Kern County Fire Department all assisted on the rescue.
