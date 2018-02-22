Emergency Services says there is no emergency evacuation in Kern County

Fair
The emergency evacuation alert was a weekly test that somehow went out as an immediate evacuation alert, said the Kern County Offices of Emergency Services.
They were running a test that somehow went out as an evacuation, they are trying to figure out how it was sent out.
There is no evacuation.
Kern County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested two men who were allegedly involved with stolen oilfield equipment.
This flu season has been one of the deadliest in recent memory. Next flu season, you'll be able to get a vaccine without a needle.
One year ago on Thursday, the popular local chef, Ray Ingram, was shot to death at his southwest Bakersfield home.