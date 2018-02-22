Emergency Services says there is no emergency evacuation in Kern County

3:38 PM, Feb 22, 2018
2 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

The emergency evacuation alert was a weekly test that somehow went out as an immediate evacuation alert, said the Kern County Offices of Emergency Services. 

 

They were running a test that somehow went out as an evacuation, they are trying to figure out how it was sent out.

 

There is no evacuation.

 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News