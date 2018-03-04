Emilio Huerta announces through op-ed his decision to drop out of Congressional race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Emilio Huerta has ended his campaign against Rep. David Valadao and announced his decision to do so in an op-ep submitted to The Fresno Bee.

In the article he said he'd be dedicating his time to helping other Democrats win elections to different offices.

Huerta is an attorney in Bakersfield and the son of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

According to The Fresno Bee, this would have been his second time in a Congressional race against Valadao.

John Vigna who is with the California Democratic Party told 23ABC that "it is our understanding that Emilio Huerta is not running for Congress."

Calls made to Huerta on Sunday by 23ABC went unanswered.