Environmentalists want more action regarding oil drilling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has set ambitious goals for weaning the state off oil including calling for an end to oil production by 2045. But environmentalists want more action in the near term.

According to the Associated Press, they're awaiting upcoming rules from the state oil and gas regulator that could require set distances between oil drilling and homes, schools, and hospitals. They point to studies that show elevated health risks from living near drilling sites.

But unions representing oil industry workers are opposed to a statewide rule saying it will cost jobs.

That leaves Newsom caught between two major democratic voting blocs as he faces an expected recall election.