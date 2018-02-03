Events celebrating National Wear Red Day in Bakersfield

5:56 PM, Feb 2, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are several events around Bakersfield to celebrate National Wear Red Day. 

National Wear Red Day is on Feb. 5th and is aimed at raising awareness for heart disease. 

Below are the events around town:

Thursday, Feb. 1st

  • American Heart Association staff and volunteers will be promoting National Wear Red Day by taking donations on the corner of Truxtun Ave. and Oak between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. 

Friday, Feb. 2nd

  • Go Red For Women is asking all men and women in Bakersfield to wear red in support of the cause. 

 

