Events celebrating National Wear Red Day in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There are several events around Bakersfield to celebrate National Wear Red Day.

National Wear Red Day is on Feb. 5th and is aimed at raising awareness for heart disease.

Below are the events around town:

Thursday, Feb. 1st

American Heart Association staff and volunteers will be promoting National Wear Red Day by taking donations on the corner of Truxtun Ave. and Oak between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 2nd