Family displaced by house fire in Central Bakersfield

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 66°
Family displaced by Central Bakersfield house fire Wednesday night.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department says a family lost their home in a fire Wednesday night in Central Bakersfield.
Crews responded to Eye Street near 8th Street around 9 p.m. and found fire in the attic.
The family that lived there was able to get out and no injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- California health officials are proposing a regulation change that would declare coffee doesn't present…
According to Wells Fargo's twitter account, their members could be experiencing challenges completing transactions.
Bakersfield Police say one man was injured when a BPD officer opened fire on him when he ran during a traffic stop Friday morning.
Group is a new clinic opening in Bakersfield and aims to combat the growing opioid crisis in Kern County.