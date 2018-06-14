Family displaced by house fire in Central Bakersfield

Family displaced by Central Bakersfield house fire Wednesday night.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department says a family lost their home in a fire Wednesday night in Central Bakersfield. 

Crews responded to Eye Street near 8th Street around 9 p.m. and found fire in the attic. 

The family that lived there was able to get out and no injuries were reported.  

The Red Cross was called in to assist the family. 

 

