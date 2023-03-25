Family of man killed in crash with BPD patrol car files claim against the city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A claim has been filed against the City of Bakersfield regarding a crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol car which ended in a death.

On January 19 just before 2:30 near the intersection of Vineland and muller Roads, east of Bakersfield. Officials say the patrol car was involved in a pursuit when the officers crashed into a car containing 31 year old Mario Lares, killing him.

Lares' family are now claimants in a case filed against the city and against BPD Officer Ricardo Robles, who was named as the driver of the patrol car.

The claim states that Robles was negligent and reckless while driving, and seeks damages in an amount greater than $10,000, but does not specify the exact amount being sought.