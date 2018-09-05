Feature film hiring Bakersfield locals for movie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Have you ever dreamt of being on a movie set? Your dream may come true. The big screen is looking for people in Bakersfield.

A feature film is shooting on Tuesday, September 11th and they are looking for extras for their cast.

They are looking for all types and ethnicities, ages 18 to 55, with cocktail dresses/business attire. You will receive a rate of $106 for the first 8 hours plus overtime and meals are provided. You will be audience members at an MMA fight!

Interested in submitting for work as an extra?

Send a current selfie to beaucasting@gmail.com with your name, phone number, location, and sizes with "BAKERSFIELD EXTRAS" in the subject line.

Please include a photo wearing your cocktail/business casual attire, or describe it in your email.

No experience is needed.