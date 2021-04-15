FEMA to help with migrant shelters

(KERO) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is lending assistance with the surge of unaccompanied migrant children found along the southern border.

FEMA Chief Robert Fenton was questioned Wednesday at a Senate appropriations committee hearing.

He says the organization is aiding the department of health and human services with shelter capacity in California and Texas.

"Through three administrations, I have been involved in unaccompanied children, in the Obama administration, the Trump administration, and now this administration. One of our core values is compassion. We want to help out HHS with setting up shelter capacity for the children and we are going ahead and doing that with something that we do very well," said Fenton.

Last month, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called on FEMA to back a government-wide effort to receive and transfer migrant children who enter the U.S.