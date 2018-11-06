Final tips before voting Tuesday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

If you have already registered to vote, and opted for absentee voting, but haven’t turned in your ballot, it's not too late.

You can turn in your ballot at any polling site from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

During those hours, there will also be a drive-through drop off site at the Kern County Elections Office by the Rabobank Arena off of Truxton Avenue to simply drive by and hand it off.

For anyone who still has not registered, Karen Rhea from the Kern County Elections Office says you can still show up, register on the spot and vote.

If you don't remember if you registered or not, you can check by visiting the secretary of state's "my voter status" website online.

Uber and Lyft will also provide discounts. Uber is offering $10 off a single ride. All you do is enter promotional code VOTE2018 in your app.

Lyft is also offering 50% off or up to $5 off rides. All you need to do is enter your zip code.

You do not need to provide any identification when you arrive at the polls unless you are a first time voter, however, officials are taking steps to avoid voter fraud.

