(KERO) — A vehicle fire that sparked the Emigrant Fire has caused two right lanes on northbound I-5 to be closed near Pyramid Lake, according to Caltrans.

The northbound and southbound I-5 off-ramps for Vista Del Ago are also closed. It's unknown when they'll reopen.

Los Angeles County Fire Department said they're on scene battling the Emigrant Fire which is at 100 acres as of Friday afternoon.