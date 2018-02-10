Fire crews extinguish house fire in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif. - Fire crews responded to a call about smoke coming out of a single-family home in Arvin just after 6:23 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9th.

When crews arrived they were able to determine there was smoke coming from somewhere inside the home, but due to the number of personal belongings hoarded in the home, it took a while for firefighters to get through.

Crews eventually made their way into the area of the home that was on fire and forced their entry into one of the rooms, that had been added to the rear part of the home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and confirmed there was no one inside.

It was also determined that there were no working smoke detectors in the added on rooms in the rear part of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.