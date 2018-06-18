Fire crews use thermal imaging technology to search Wasco home destroyed by fire

WASCO, Calif. - The Kern County Fire Department battled a house fire in Wasco early Monday morning.

Crews were called out to 7th Place across from Broadway and Adams Streets around 12:30 a.m. KCFD worked along side the Wasco State Prison Fire crew, putting out the fire in no time.

KCFD shared images on their Twitter and Instagram pages showcasing their use of a Thermal Imaging Camera to search the house for people. No one was found during that search.

KCFD has utilized the thermal imaging cameras for several years to guide firefighters through smokey conditions, as well as search for people trapped in buildings.