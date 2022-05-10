Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Firefighter injured battling East Bakersfield blaze

A firefighter was treated for a minor injury Tuesday morning as Kern County fire crews battled a blaze in East Bakersfield.
Posted at 7:13 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 10:20:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A firefighter was treated for a minor injury Tuesday morning as Kern County fire crews battled a blaze in East Bakersfield.

Crews were called out to a structure fire at about 3:30 a.m. In the 600 block of Withee Street.

Kern County firefighters were able to keep the fire contained and prevented it from spreading to surrounding houses.

During the process however, a firefighter was injured.

Fire officials say the injury was minor and the firefighter was treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!