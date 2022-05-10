Firefighter injured battling East Bakersfield blaze

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A firefighter was treated for a minor injury Tuesday morning as Kern County fire crews battled a blaze in East Bakersfield.

Crews were called out to a structure fire at about 3:30 a.m. In the 600 block of Withee Street.

Kern County firefighters were able to keep the fire contained and prevented it from spreading to surrounding houses.

During the process however, a firefighter was injured.

Fire officials say the injury was minor and the firefighter was treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.