Firefighters battle house fire in Northeast Bakersfield

7:09 AM, Dec 31, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A house in Northeast Bakersfield caught on fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. 

The Bakersfield Fire Department and Bakersfield Police responded to call in the 3000 block of Harmony Drive. 

BFD says the fire spread to the attic and no one was injured.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

