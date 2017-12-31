Firefighters battle house fire in Northeast Bakersfield

Haze
HI: 72°
LO: 43°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A house in Northeast Bakersfield caught on fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Bakersfield Fire Department and Bakersfield Police responded to call in the 3000 block of Harmony Drive.
BFD says the fire spread to the attic and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A house in Northeast Bakersfield caught on fire just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning.
Bakersfield Police are searching for a suspect after the Jack in the Box in southwest Bakersfield was robbed at gunpoint.
One person is in the hospital after an accident on southbound 99 on Saturday evening.
Police in California City arrested one person after three homes were found to have illegal marijuana grow operations on Saturday.