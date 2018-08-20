Firefighters battle multiple blazes this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

It’s been a busy weekend for local firefighters- as parts of the county go up in flames.

The Front Fire has burned over 300 acres this evening and since last checked, is 0 percent contained. Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire just west of Kern County on Sunday --- on highway 166 near Santa Maria around 1:30 p.m. Multiple air tankers were sent to battle the blaze and CAL Fire says about 150 fire personnel are on the front lines.

A portion of highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama is closed in both directions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Back in Kern County, the Call Fire is now over 30 percent contained. The fire is burning in the Kern River Canyon – where a vehicle caught fire, leading to a brush fire and lane closures on highway 178. It started just before 3 p.m. on Saturday. The fire has burned over 350 acres. It was burning on the south side of the highway in very steep terrain. Air tankers and water tenders are also being used overhead. Around 200 firefighters were on scene from Kern County Fire, the US Forest Service, CHP and the Bureau of Land Management. The investigation is ongoing but highway 178 is now open.

Moving on to the Marcel Fire, which started on Friday around 7 pm. According to CAL Fire, it is now 100 percent contained after it scorched 34 acres. The Kern County fire department received calls for a wild land fire at Woodford Tehachapi Road at Marcel Drive. First responders were faced with a 5-acre fire burning uphill and homes threatened. Two strike teams and helicopters, four air tankers and one air attack was ordered as well as over 45 firefighters were on scene. There were no evacuations or injuries. Woodford Tehachapi road did close down, but has since re-opened. This fire is still under investigation.