Five Christmas babies born at Adventist Health

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Five families at Adventist Health celebrated the gift of life this Christmas.

Alyssa and Pedro Arroyo welcomed their first child into the world, Olivia.

The Arroyo family said there was no need to exchange gifts at their home this Christmas.

"This is both our Christmas gifts," said Alyssa. "We kind of agreed."

The Arroyos say they may have missed out on traditions this year, but their Christmas baby will makes holidays all the more special for years to come.