Fix broken items for free at Repair Cafe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Do you have something that needs to be fixed? Don't throw it out, bring it to Bakersfield's first Repair Cafe of the year.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the Repair Cafe will be held at Valley Bible Fellowship from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers say the Repair Cafe is a free hands-on learning process. Tools and materials are provided to repair furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, toys and more. The event is all about fixing things together; the repairs are made with specialists.

The Repair Cafe is located at 2300 E. Brundage Lane. Go here for more information.