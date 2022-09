BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Kern County. According to Doppler radar, thunderstorms are causing the flash flooding hazard.

Some locations in Kern County that could experience flash flooding include Tehachapi, Golden Hills, Stallion Springs, Mojave, Water Canyon, and Bear Valley Springs.

The NWS advises people not to drive on flooded roads or hilly terrain.