Flash flood warning issued for Stallion Springs; sandbags to be distributed to community

A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Stallion Springs effective as of Wednesday morning.

The flash flood warning includes Kern County Mountains below 8,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada.

The Stallion Springs Community Service District will be providing sand and sandbags to the community. Anyone needing sandbags can visit the Stallion Springs Community Services building located at 27800 Stallion Springs Drive, Tehachapi.

Residents are limited to eight bags per household on first come, first serve basis. People there will be available to assist anyone in putting together the sandbags.