Former CSUB pitcher makes debut for Phillies in 4-3 win against Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - The CSU Bakersfield baseball program will celebrate its 10-year anniversary next year, but on Wednesday, former Roadrunner Austin Davis marked a historic moment for the university.

Davis pitched 1/3 innings for the Philadelphia Phillies and struck out St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong. The Phillies beat the Cardinals, 4-3.

Davis became the first former Roadrunner to be called up to the MLB and play in a game.

He pitched at CSUB in the 2012 and 2014 seasons. In his 15 starts during the 2014 season, he recorded 68 strikeouts. His career totals in the Roadrunners' uniform include a 4.15 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.