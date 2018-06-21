Former CSUB pitcher makes debut for Phillies in 4-3 win against Cardinals
7:24 AM, Jun 21, 2018
PHILADELPHIA, Penn. - The CSU Bakersfield baseball program will celebrate its 10-year anniversary next year, but on Wednesday, former Roadrunner Austin Davis marked a historic moment for the university.
Davis pitched 1/3 innings for the Philadelphia Phillies and struck out St. Louis Cardinals' Kolten Wong. The Phillies beat the Cardinals, 4-3.
Davis became the first former Roadrunner to be called up to the MLB and play in a game.
He pitched at CSUB in the 2012 and 2014 seasons. In his 15 starts during the 2014 season, he recorded 68 strikeouts. His career totals in the Roadrunners' uniform include a 4.15 ERA with 94 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched.